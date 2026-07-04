U.S. Department of State

U.S. Department of State

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Walsh's avatar
Rob Walsh
4h

Beautiful.

Reply
Share
swimmingupstream's avatar
swimmingupstream
4h

My great grandfather 6 generations back was with Washington at Valley Forge. A wagon master. His parents fled Germany in the mid 1700's to escape religious persecution, and found it a rough go over here living on the edge of civilization in Pennsylvania. But survived. I think that spirit of adventure and faith are still alive here today. Thank you for the reminder that the birth of this nation wasn't easy.

Reply
Share
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 U.S. Department of State · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture