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Belling the Cat's avatar
Belling the Cat
Jun 23Edited

Let those who care about the UN follow the UN's advice -- not us. A poorly-conceived institution we've supported financially for decades too long.

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Ubetcha
Jun 23

Whatever the UN proposes, do the opposite. The bureaucrats at the UN work there mainly because they could not compete in the free market. The UN exists for the UN, a useless government entity. Global planning is great for separating wealth creators from their wealth by force and fiat.

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