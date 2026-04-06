U.S. Department of State

U.S. Department of State

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Norma Odiaga's avatar
Norma Odiaga
5h

You are doing an amazing job. You understand the importance of integrity, intelligence, and patriotism and exemplify it every day. Thank you!

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MeInKC's avatar
MeInKC
5h

This country is blessed to have a President AND Secretary of State that FINALLY puts America first in all things!

And you sir, are doing a wonderful job! God bless

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