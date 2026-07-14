U.S. Department of State

U.S. Department of State

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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
4hEdited

Withdraw from the United Nations, and tell them to move their offices somewhere else.

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Matthew Holzapfel's avatar
Matthew Holzapfel
3h

The ICC is a tyranical entity that is not elected and is answerable to no-one. The ICC is the ultimate dictatorial/tyranical judge, jury and executioner. They are in themselves a crime against humanity.

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