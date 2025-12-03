Subscribe
America Welcomes a New G20
Author: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio
19 hrs ago
StateDept
July 2025
Making Foreign Aid Great Again
Under the Trump Administration, we will finally have a foreign funding mission in America that prioritizes our national interests.
Jul 1
StateDept
June 2025
Europe’s Defense Investment Fuels NATO Strength—and U.S. Jobs
When Europe invests in its own defense, it also directly supports American jobs, strengthens our industrial base, and reinforces NATO’s collective…
Jun 28
StateDept
May 2025
The Need for Civilizational Allies in Europe
Author: Samuel Samson
May 27
StateDept
Statement Before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
Author: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio
May 20
StateDept
Now is the Time to Invest in the United States
Author: Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau
May 16
StateDept
April 2025
100 Days of an America First State Department
Author: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Apr 30
StateDept
A New State Department to Meet the Challenges of a New Era
Author: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Apr 22
StateDept
